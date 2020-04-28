Easing of quarantine measures in capital foresees opening of small non-food stores, beauty salons, parks for small groups of people – mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that a plan of the first stage of easing of quarantine measures foresees opening of small nonfood shops, barbershops and beauty salons, as well opening of the parks for groups of people not more than two persons.

"The city government has prepared a plan for the first phase of overcoming restrictions," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"We will open capital parks and squares for visiting…but for the groups of not more than two people, and if with children, then two adults and two children," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.