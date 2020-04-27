Zelensky, Macron discuss COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation

Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron have discussed the situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in both countries during a phone conversation on Monday.

Zelensky expressed Ukraine's solidarity with France which is in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

"Ukraine makes its contribution in fight against the pandemic. Within the framework of a NATO's strategic transportation program, Ukrainian cargo aircraft Mriya and Ruslan are used to deliver humanitarian and medical aid all over the world, including France," he said.

The presidents of Ukraine and France agreed that close coordination of efforts is necessary for overcoming the consequences of the pandemic and restoring economic activities.

They also affirmed mutual commitment to restoring active bilateral cooperation after the epidemiological situation is brought back to normal.

Zelensky also recalled Macron about an invitation to visit Ukraine.

"I know that you wanted to visit Ukraine. I will be glad to welcome you as soon as the coronavirus epidemic is over and it becomes possible to make this visit," he said.

Macron confirmed his plans to visit Ukraine, the press service said.