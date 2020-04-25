Facts

11:57 25.04.2020

JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

Russia's hybrid military forces on April 24 mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, during which two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy again violated the ceasefire obligations and fired at the positions of the Joint Forces 10 times. On April 24, the enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars, which were forbidden to be placed on the contact line, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms... As a result of enemy shelling, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in action," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook Saturday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Pavlopil, Lebedynske, Starohnativka, Shyrokyne, Orikhove, Khutir Vilny, Novotoshkivske, and Novozvanivka came under attacks.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on April 24, Ukrainian servicemen were injured one fighter of illegal armed groups.

"From the beginning of this day, Russia's hybrid military forces fired three times at our defenders, who perform tasks as part of the Skhid task force. At positions near the city of Avdiyivka, Russian mercenaries opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns. In response, our military personnel quickly used duty fire weapons. There are no losses among Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the day," the JFO headquarters said.

