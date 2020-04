MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

Parliamentarian from the Dovira (Trust) group Serhiy Velmozhny, previously infected with COVID-19, has recovered, he reported on Friday morning.

"Finally, doctors assessed my health condition as satisfactory and allowed me to return to work in parliament. Today I plan to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Velozmozhny wrote on his Facebook page.