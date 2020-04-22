Facts

10:26 22.04.2020

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past 24 hours, opening fire from proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and rifles, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"There have been no casualties among Ukrainian defenders as a result of the enemy shelling attacks over the past day," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Starohnativka, Krymske, Novotoshkivske, and Luhanske came under attacks.

