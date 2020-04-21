Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

KYIV. April 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Forty-two new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Kyiv on April 20, two people died of the disease, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus increased by 42 people in the past 24 hours. Four of them are medical workers, Regrettably, two more people dies [of COVID-19) in the capital in the past 24 hours. There are a total of 892 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyiv," he said at an online press conference on April 21.