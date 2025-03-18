Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko suggests that there will be a chance for a ceasefire only in the next two to three months.

"Either it happens or it doesn't. If it doesn't happen within two to three months, then it doesn't happen at all," Poroshenko said in an interview with the German publication Bild.

According to Poroshenko, despite the fact that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he trusts Putin, he doesn't trust him.

"This is just Trump's negotiating style. I am absolutely sure that Trump doesn't trust Putin... I worked with Trump for three years. I know President Trump, and this is his approach," Poroshenko noted.

According to the politician, if Putin sets "conditions, preconditions, refusals," he expects a plan B from President Trump.

"And Plan B should be: first, more weapons for Ukraine; second, tightening sanctions against Russia; third, restoring transatlantic unity; fourth, financial support; fifth: the possibility of joining NATO," Poroshenko noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine does not have enough people for assault operations on the direct front line.

"We must build fortifications. We must take care of the life of every soldier. We must forget the word offensive operation," Poroshenko said.

In his opinion, we must "stop killing people," and the highest priority should be the defense of the territory. "The use of fortifications, minefields, modern air defense against guided bombs. All these measures can stop Russia and force it to pay a higher price," the MP noted.

Poroshenko also emphasized that unity must be preserved in Ukraine, and it is unacceptable when the opposition leader is persecuted. "This must be stopped immediately. Not because it's about me, but because we must maintain unity. And unity is a decisive, very strong factor in stopping Putin," Poroshenko concluded.