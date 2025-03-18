Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:19 18.03.2025

Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko

2 min read
Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko suggests that there will be a chance for a ceasefire only in the next two to three months.

"Either it happens or it doesn't. If it doesn't happen within two to three months, then it doesn't happen at all," Poroshenko said in an interview with the German publication Bild.

According to Poroshenko, despite the fact that US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he trusts Putin, he doesn't trust him.

"This is just Trump's negotiating style. I am absolutely sure that Trump doesn't trust Putin... I worked with Trump for three years. I know President Trump, and this is his approach," Poroshenko noted.

According to the politician, if Putin sets "conditions, preconditions, refusals," he expects a plan B from President Trump.

"And Plan B should be: first, more weapons for Ukraine; second, tightening sanctions against Russia; third, restoring transatlantic unity; fourth, financial support; fifth: the possibility of joining NATO," Poroshenko noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine does not have enough people for assault operations on the direct front line.

"We must build fortifications. We must take care of the life of every soldier. We must forget the word offensive operation," Poroshenko said.

In his opinion, we must "stop killing people," and the highest priority should be the defense of the territory. "The use of fortifications, minefields, modern air defense against guided bombs. All these measures can stop Russia and force it to pay a higher price," the MP noted.

Poroshenko also emphasized that unity must be preserved in Ukraine, and it is unacceptable when the opposition leader is persecuted. "This must be stopped immediately. Not because it's about me, but because we must maintain unity. And unity is a decisive, very strong factor in stopping Putin," Poroshenko concluded.

Tags: #european_solidarity #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

10:09 17.03.2025
Former Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigation Department Chuchkovsky arrested with bail, required to testify against Poroshenko – lawyer

Former Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigation Department Chuchkovsky arrested with bail, required to testify against Poroshenko – lawyer

13:55 12.03.2025
SBI conducting searches at homes of Poroshenko's former security head, his deputy - European Solidarity

SBI conducting searches at homes of Poroshenko's former security head, his deputy - European Solidarity

09:32 12.03.2025
Poroshenko, Chinese ambassador discuss Russian aggression, strategy for restoring just peace

Poroshenko, Chinese ambassador discuss Russian aggression, strategy for restoring just peace

18:10 11.03.2025
Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

16:34 10.03.2025
Poroshenko transfers two more Ai-Petri systems to the military

Poroshenko transfers two more Ai-Petri systems to the military

18:08 07.03.2025
Most Ukrainians consider sanctions against Poroshenko distraction or pressure on opposition – KIIS poll

Most Ukrainians consider sanctions against Poroshenko distraction or pressure on opposition – KIIS poll

12:36 06.03.2025
European Solidary against elections during war - Poroshenko

European Solidary against elections during war - Poroshenko

20:40 05.03.2025
Politicians and experts note Ukraine experiencing lack of diplomatic resources

Politicians and experts note Ukraine experiencing lack of diplomatic resources

15:33 05.03.2025
Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

Poroshenko presents security strategy for Ukraine, EU to EPP leaders, European Parliament deputies

19:58 03.03.2025
Poroshenko: Good relations between Ukraine and US in interests of both sides

Poroshenko: Good relations between Ukraine and US in interests of both sides

HOT NEWS

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

LATEST

Ukraine officially introduces specialty of UAV operators who detect explosive objects

EVA retailer installs 718 kW solar power plant at Lviv distribution center

Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production – Zelenskyy on talks in Finland

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

AD