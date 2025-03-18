Interfax-Ukraine

20:01 18.03.2025

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed during a telephone conversation that the future of improving bilateral relations between the United States and Russia "has huge upside," the White House reported after the talks.

"The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved," wrote White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on the social network X.

The White House notes that Trump and Putin spoke about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts.

They also discussed the need to stop the proliferation of strategic weapons and will work with others to ensure the widest possible use.

"The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel," the report notes.

