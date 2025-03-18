Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone conversation that the movement to peace in Ukraine will start with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea, a complete ceasefire and lasting peace.

"The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the X social network.

The White House said Trump and Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, and both leaders agreed that "this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace."

"They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people," the press secretary said in the statement following the conversation.