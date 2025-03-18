Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:57 18.03.2025

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

1 min read
Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone conversation that the movement to peace in Ukraine will start with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea, a complete ceasefire and lasting peace.

"The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the X social network.

The White House said Trump and Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, and both leaders agreed that "this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace."

"They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people," the press secretary said in the statement following the conversation.

Tags: #putin #trump

MORE ABOUT

17:30 18.03.2025
Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

15:18 18.03.2025
Putin demands suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire – Bloomberg

Putin demands suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire – Bloomberg

20:51 17.03.2025
Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

16:28 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

12:02 15.03.2025
Trump promises news on talks with Ukraine and Russia on Monday – media

Trump promises news on talks with Ukraine and Russia on Monday – media

16:46 14.03.2025
Trump talks with Putin, says about thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian encirclement, asks to save their lives

Trump talks with Putin, says about thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian encirclement, asks to save their lives

20:18 12.03.2025
Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

18:35 12.03.2025
U.S. reps leave for Russia to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

U.S. reps leave for Russia to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

16:30 12.03.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t know about Trump's invitation, hopes for positive meeting

Zelenskyy doesn’t know about Trump's invitation, hopes for positive meeting

10:15 11.03.2025
Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

Trump's envoy plans to visit Moscow – media

HOT NEWS

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

Kyiv to allow public transport to operate during air raid sirens from March 21 – administration chief

LATEST

Ukraine officially introduces specialty of UAV operators who detect explosive objects

EVA retailer installs 718 kW solar power plant at Lviv distribution center

Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production – Zelenskyy on talks in Finland

Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

Ukrainian army almost completely withdraws from Kursk region, pause in providing intel fall on critical days of Russian army's offensive – media

AD