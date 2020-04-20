Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

Some 49 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were confirmed by laboratories in Kyiv in the past 24 hours, two of them in medical workers, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Regrettably, we had two fatalities in the past 24 hours. There are a total of 850 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital," he said in his Telegram channel on Monday morning.

The new cases were confirmed for 23 women aged from 27 to 74 years old, 25 men aged from 20 to 75 years old and a 13-year-old teenager.

Twenty-one patients were hospitalized in Kyiv, while the others are staying in self-isolation under control of doctors.