Facts

11:34 20.04.2020

Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

1 min read
Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

Some 49 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were confirmed by laboratories in Kyiv in the past 24 hours, two of them in medical workers, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Regrettably, we had two fatalities in the past 24 hours. There are a total of 850 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital," he said in his Telegram channel on Monday morning.

The new cases were confirmed for 23 women aged from 27 to 74 years old, 25 men aged from 20 to 75 years old and a 13-year-old teenager.

Twenty-one patients were hospitalized in Kyiv, while the others are staying in self-isolation under control of doctors.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 20.04.2020
Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

14:11 20.04.2020
Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

Hungary sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19

13:54 20.04.2020
Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

12:01 20.04.2020
Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

Stepanov: Seven regions didn't submit reports on COVID-19 testing over past 24 hours

11:32 20.04.2020
Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

11:07 20.04.2020
COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

14:33 18.04.2020
Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

16:41 17.04.2020
Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

11:09 17.04.2020
U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

10:55 17.04.2020
Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

LATEST

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

If guilty, landowners will be punished for wildfires in Zhytomyr region – NSDC secretary

Firefighting operations continue in Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl exclusion zone – emergency service

Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD