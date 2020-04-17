Facts

19:05 17.04.2020

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

1 min read
Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin has said that the background radiation in the exclusion zone of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Kyiv and Kyiv region does not exceed the safe limit, however rescuers have to work in certain sections of the Chornobyl zone with elevated levels of radiation.

"I would like to inform once again that the radiation background in the exclusion zone, as well as in the territories of Kyiv region and Kyiv is within the range of natural background levels and does not exceed acceptable levels," he said during an online briefing on Friday.

He recognized the fact that there are certain sections with elevated levels of radiation in the Chornobyl zone and noted that sometimes rescuers have to work in these sections.

"Radiologists of the exclusion zone, radiological safety officers carry out monitoring and calculations using specific formulas and tell rescuers how much time they can work in one or another district," he said.

Tags: #chornobyl_npp #radiation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:02 15.04.2020
Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

11:22 23.07.2019
SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

17:32 25.06.2018
Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

13:48 14.12.2017
Ukraine implementing projects to turn Chornobyl exclusion zone into promising area

Ukraine implementing projects to turn Chornobyl exclusion zone into promising area

10:31 30.11.2017
SPF announces tender to select appraiser for part of Chornobyl NPP coolant system to place solar power plant

SPF announces tender to select appraiser for part of Chornobyl NPP coolant system to place solar power plant

15:27 22.06.2015
Ukrainian Minister urges OSCE SMM to check radiation background in Donetsk over possible containment site breach

Ukrainian Minister urges OSCE SMM to check radiation background in Donetsk over possible containment site breach

12:50 26.05.2015
Poroshenko signs law exempting international technical aid for Chornobyl NPP from tax

Poroshenko signs law exempting international technical aid for Chornobyl NPP from tax

11:59 29.04.2015
Radiation levels in Kyiv normal - Emergencies Service

Radiation levels in Kyiv normal - Emergencies Service

10:52 28.04.2015
Poroshenko hopes donors to help Ukraine to finish building confinement over Chornobyl NPP

Poroshenko hopes donors to help Ukraine to finish building confinement over Chornobyl NPP

13:11 27.04.2015
Building of confinement over Chornobyl NPP to be finished on schedule

Building of confinement over Chornobyl NPP to be finished on schedule

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

LATEST

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

COVID-19 pandemic won't hamper probe into UIA crash in Iran – FM

US firmly supports SMM work in Donbas, urges Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Foreign chiefs of five states whose citizens killed in UIA plane crash continue to push for complete, independent investigation

U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD