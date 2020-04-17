Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin has said that the background radiation in the exclusion zone of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Kyiv and Kyiv region does not exceed the safe limit, however rescuers have to work in certain sections of the Chornobyl zone with elevated levels of radiation.

"I would like to inform once again that the radiation background in the exclusion zone, as well as in the territories of Kyiv region and Kyiv is within the range of natural background levels and does not exceed acceptable levels," he said during an online briefing on Friday.

He recognized the fact that there are certain sections with elevated levels of radiation in the Chornobyl zone and noted that sometimes rescuers have to work in these sections.

"Radiologists of the exclusion zone, radiological safety officers carry out monitoring and calculations using specific formulas and tell rescuers how much time they can work in one or another district," he said.