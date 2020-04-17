Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Germany is on the side of Ukraine in the European Union regarding the extension of sanctions against Russia, Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen has said.

"We are convincing our partners, and I know that we are on the side of Ukraine in the EU regarding sanctions against Russia. We are really fighting for the EU to continue to support these sanctions, because we also believe that they are important and necessary, because the situation in Donbas and Crimea, unfortunately, has not changed," she said during an online discussion of the Kyiv Security Forum on the topic: "New reality: how to protect our home from war, disease and devastation?" on Friday.

Feldhusen noted that Germany handed over protective clothing for the State Emergency Service and other assistance to eliminate fires to Ukraine.

"This is a little help, but we always think about Ukraine, and we will continue to do this," the ambassador said. In addition, she emphasized that Ukraine is a very important partner of Germany.

"Ukraine is a very important partner for us. The EU, especially Germany, stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. And even if we sometimes criticize, this is our constructive criticism, we think so. This does not mean that we are not your partners and sometimes your friends. No. Our chancellor is really a very great friend of Ukraine, and this is one of the reasons why we are working so closely and why I am so glad to be the ambassador to Ukraine right now because we are working closely and very fruitfully," she said.