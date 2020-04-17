Facts

18:28 17.04.2020

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

2 min read
Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Germany is on the side of Ukraine in the European Union regarding the extension of sanctions against Russia, Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen has said.

"We are convincing our partners, and I know that we are on the side of Ukraine in the EU regarding sanctions against Russia. We are really fighting for the EU to continue to support these sanctions, because we also believe that they are important and necessary, because the situation in Donbas and Crimea, unfortunately, has not changed," she said during an online discussion of the Kyiv Security Forum on the topic: "New reality: how to protect our home from war, disease and devastation?" on Friday.

Feldhusen noted that Germany handed over protective clothing for the State Emergency Service and other assistance to eliminate fires to Ukraine.

"This is a little help, but we always think about Ukraine, and we will continue to do this," the ambassador said. In addition, she emphasized that Ukraine is a very important partner of Germany.

"Ukraine is a very important partner for us. The EU, especially Germany, stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. And even if we sometimes criticize, this is our constructive criticism, we think so. This does not mean that we are not your partners and sometimes your friends. No. Our chancellor is really a very great friend of Ukraine, and this is one of the reasons why we are working so closely and why I am so glad to be the ambassador to Ukraine right now because we are working closely and very fruitfully," she said.

Tags: #germany #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:29 04.04.2020
Norway assures sanctions against Russia will remain until full implementation of Minsk accords – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Norway assures sanctions against Russia will remain until full implementation of Minsk accords – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

15:34 24.03.2020
Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

12:13 04.03.2020
EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

09:23 26.02.2020
U.S. President extends anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to situation with Ukraine for a year

U.S. President extends anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to situation with Ukraine for a year

15:01 10.02.2020
Merkel to skip this year's Munich Security Conference, Lavrov to represent Russia

Merkel to skip this year's Munich Security Conference, Lavrov to represent Russia

17:30 05.02.2020
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

17:15 28.01.2020
EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

13:30 28.01.2020
EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

16:14 31.12.2019
Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

Date of Nord Stream 2 launch cannot be announced because of force majeure situation due to U.S. sanctions – Peskov

15:35 21.12.2019
U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

U.S. Department of Treasury, Russia's European partners to hold consultations on sanctions against Nord Stream 2 on Sat

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

LATEST

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

COVID-19 pandemic won't hamper probe into UIA crash in Iran – FM

US firmly supports SMM work in Donbas, urges Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Foreign chiefs of five states whose citizens killed in UIA plane crash continue to push for complete, independent investigation

U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD