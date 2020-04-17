Facts

11:38 17.04.2020

Foreign chiefs of five states whose citizens killed in UIA plane crash continue to push for complete, independent investigation

Foreign chiefs of five states whose citizens killed in UIA plane crash continue to push for complete, independent investigation

In light of 100 days have passed since the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) aircraft has crashed in Iran, members of International Coordination and Response Group for the Victims of Flight PS752 Crash – Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom – have assured that the foreign ministers continue to work together and uphold a transparent crash investigation.

"Taking this opportunity, the members of the coordination group would like to assure the families and close victims that our group of ministers continues to work together, upholding full responsibility, transparency, justice and compensation, as well as a complete, independent and transparent investigation to help families and loved ones overcome the grief," reads a joint statement by the member states of the International Group posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday.

The Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after takeoff on January 8. None of the 167 passengers and nine crewmembers survived the crash. There were eleven citizens of Ukraine, 82 citizens of Iran, 73 of Canada, ten of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, three of Germany, and three of the United Kingdom on board the plane.

Iranian authorities acknowledged on January 11, that the Boeing was downed by the Iranian military by mistake. Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Forces Amir Ali Hajizadeh assumed full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

