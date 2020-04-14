Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Two Ukrainian servicemen were injured on Tuesday as a result of shelling attacks by illegal armed groups operating in eastern Ukraine, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Facebook.

"As of 5:00 p.m. ... on April 14, the armed forces of the Russian Federation opened fire four times on the positions of the Joint Forces ... Two soldiers from the Joint Forces were injured. The soldiers received the necessary assistance, they were evacuated to a military medical facility," it said.