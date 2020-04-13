Kyiv registers 79 people with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, two fatalities, overall 495 cases – Klitschko

A record number of new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyiv for past 24 hours, namely 79 of which 63 cases detected in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, City Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Another 79 residents of Kyiv received COVID-19 confirmed diagnoses for past 24 hours, of whom there are six medical men. Unfortunately, over the past day there are two more fatalities in the capital. In total, 495 cases of COVID already confirmed in Kyiv," Klitschko said at an online press conference.

According to him, 63 new cases were discovered in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery for 24 hours. In total, there are already 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the monastery.

Among the sick residents of the capital, there are 22 women aged from 26 to 66 years and 57 men aged from 18 to 74 years. Seven patients were hospitalized, the rest receive treatment on self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians.

"Every day, more and more samples for laboratory PCR-testing are brought to Kyiv city laboratory center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine: to confirm or deny the diagnosis of coronavirus disease. During the weekend, 827 samples were delivered to the center. In total, almost 4,300 samples have been delivered to the laboratory today. One fourth of them are samples that have taken by 28 mobile medical teams from Kyiv residents, more than 4,100 samples have already been processed in the laboratory center. I stress that this is a figure embraces repeated tests. Because when a person recovers, he/she passes two more PCR-tests," added Klitschko.