16:31 09.04.2020

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation area by firing on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Luhansk region, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action, the JFO headquarters reported on Facebook.

"In the area of the JFO, the enemy violated the ceasefire regime by firing on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Luhansk region, resulting in the death of a Ukrainian soldier, the JFO staff reported on Facebook.

The command of the Joint Forces expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of the killed soldier.

