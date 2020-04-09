Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation area by firing on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Luhansk region, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action, the JFO headquarters reported on Facebook.

The command of the Joint Forces expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of the killed soldier.