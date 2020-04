Some 143 new COVID-19 cases fixed in Ukraine over day, total of 1,462 cases, 45 fatal ones – health ministry

According to the Public Health Center (PHC) of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, up to 1,642 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Ukraine as of 09.00 a.m. on April 7.

"There are 45 fatal ones, 28 patients have been recovered. A total of 143 new cases have been registered within a day," the ministry reported on Telegram "Coronavirus_info".