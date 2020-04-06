Priest first diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ternopil region dies

Priest, who was the first diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ternopil region, died on Monday morning, anti-coronavirus headquarters of Ternopil city council reported.

"A 57-year old man from Zalischyky died. This is a man, who COVID-19 diagnosis was the first confirmed by the laboratory in Ternopil region. The man was treated in Ternopil first aid clinic. Through the last days, his state worsened. The patient was switched to an artificial lung ventilator. It was impossible to save the man. This morning he died," Ternopil anti-coronavirus headquarters reported on Facebook.

According to the report, since the coronavirus epidemic in Ternopil region started, three people died: a 68-year old resident of Monastyrysky district, 57-year old resident of Kozovsky district and a 57-year old resident of Zalischyky.