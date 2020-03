A number of 15 laboratory tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) passed by the residents of Ternopil region have been positive, reported Ternopil headquarters on combating COVID-19.

"According to the data of the Ternopil Regional Medical Center of Ukraine's Health Ministry, as of 2245 on March 25, there were 15 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered in the region! One case was fatal," the headquarters said on a Facebook on Wednesday night.