Facts

16:41 25.03.2020

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Three coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been registered in Kyiv and thus 34 cases have already been registered, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Friends! An alarming statistic is increasing in Kyiv. Today three more laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus were confirmed this afternoon. We received a data from the State Institution Kyiv City Laboratory Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

"The number of people in Kyiv who got COVID-19 increased to 34," wrote Klitschko on Facebook.

Klitschko noted that all three Kyiv residents, whose diagnosis was positive, were men aged 31, 36 and 67 years.

"Two of them recently returned from Israel, one from the United Arab Emirates. All three patients were hospitalized to the Oleksandrivska Hospital in Kyiv," the mayor added.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
Interfax-Ukraine
