Germany to help to Ukrainians in distant countries to return home

The planes of German Airlines will be able to bring citizens of Ukraine, who now are in the countries of the world hard to reach and want to come back home amid coronavirus (COVID-19), Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I am grateful to my German colleague for supporting our request that German planes could pick up, take our citizens from distant corners of the world for transportation to Germany, from where we – Ukraine – will help them get home. First of all, it's about Latin America. We discussed the algorithm according to which it will work," he said on Tuesday in a statement following talks with the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, which was broadcast via YouTube.

The minister stressed that the embassies were currently discussing all the details. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba made a 'virtual' visit to Germany and held talks with German counterpart Heiko Maas.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, this was the first virtual visit by the foreign minister in Europe for the negotiations with foreign colleagues.