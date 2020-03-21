Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas over the past day, with four Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Russia-led armed forces violated the ceasefire nine times on March 20. Four Ukrainian soldiers were wounded as a result of enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook Saturday morning.

The enemy opened fire, employing proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Shyrokyne, Novotroyitske, Krymske, Luhanske, Khutir Vilny, Novhorodske, and Novotoshkivske came under attack.