Facts

13:32 21.03.2020

Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

1 min read
Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas over the past day, with four Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Russia-led armed forces violated the ceasefire nine times on March 20. Four Ukrainian soldiers were wounded as a result of enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook Saturday morning.

The enemy opened fire, employing proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, and the villages of Shyrokyne, Novotroyitske, Krymske, Luhanske, Khutir Vilny, Novhorodske, and Novotoshkivske came under attack.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:34 21.03.2020
Enemy attacks Ukrainian positions near Novhorodske, Krasnohorivka, Novotroyitske in Donbas

Enemy attacks Ukrainian positions near Novhorodske, Krasnohorivka, Novotroyitske in Donbas

18:34 17.03.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

11:49 14.03.2020
Russia-led forces fire on disengagement area No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske from hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher

Russia-led forces fire on disengagement area No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske from hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher

18:57 10.03.2020
Two KIA, nine WIA in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

Two KIA, nine WIA in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

14:50 10.03.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in Donbas for past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in Donbas for past 24 hours

14:31 10.03.2020
Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces shell truck of Ukrainian forces using anti-tank missile launchers, casualties reported – Defense ministry

14:03 10.03.2020
Enemy attacks positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas, battle is over – Defense ministry

Enemy attacks positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas, battle is over – Defense ministry

13:03 09.03.2020
One serviceman KIA, five WIA, one with combat wound amid six enemy attacks in Donbas

One serviceman KIA, five WIA, one with combat wound amid six enemy attacks in Donbas

12:00 07.03.2020
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier killed on March 6 – JFO

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier killed on March 6 – JFO

14:17 06.03.2020
Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko urges govt, border guard service to ensure self-isolation of Ukrainians arriving in country

Klitschko: Only critical sphere employees will have access to public transport in Kyiv with special passes from March 23

Kyiv suspends passenger transportation from March 22

Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

LATEST

Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

Klitschko urges govt, border guard service to ensure self-isolation of Ukrainians arriving in country

Klitschko: Only critical sphere employees will have access to public transport in Kyiv with special passes from March 23

Kyiv allocates UAH 260 mln to counter COVID-19 spread – Klitschko

Kyiv suspends passenger transportation from March 22

Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD