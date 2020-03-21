Kyiv suspends passenger transportation from March 22

All passenger transportation will be stopped in Kyiv from March 22, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

"Kyiv suspends passenger traffic, except for emergency workers, pharmacies and food stores. It will be suspended from Sunday," Avakov wrote in the comments to his Facebook post on Saturday.

Earlier Avakov spoke in favor of the urgent introduction of strict "total" quarantine in the country in connection with the pandemic in the world of COVID-19 infection.

"We need to gain time so that as many Ukrainians as possible are not affected by the infection. Every day is of vital importance for our transitional, lame medical system to avoid exorbitant stress! And therefore, my position is total quarantine, of which I want to ask each of you and will insist on it according to my powers in the government," Avakov wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.