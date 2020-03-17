Kyiv to shut down subway between March 17 and April 3 – mayor

The Kyiv metro system will temporarily halt operations starting at 11:00 p.m., local time, on March 17, until at least April 3, while aboveground public transport duplicating metro lines will continue to operate as usual, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"In line with a decision by the governmental commission on industrial and environmental safety and emergencies and the government's directive, Kyiv must close the metro, as well as Dnipro and Kharkiv. Therefore, the Kyiv metro will suspend the transportation of passengers starting at 11:00 p.m. today, tentatively until April 3," Klitschko said in a video message on Facebook.