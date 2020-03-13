Border crossing points with large goods flows to remain open
Border crossing points with the largest goods flows would remain open, cargo transportation across the border will continue, the State Customs Service said on Friday.
"In 48 hours, Ukraine will close the border for foreign citizens for two weeks. Ukrainians will be able to freely return home. Cargo will continue to be transported," the customs authority wrote on its Facebook page.
However, a government decree listing the checkpoints that will temporarily suspend operation has not yet been published.