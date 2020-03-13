G20 countries to facilitate development of coronavirus vaccines - statement

The sherpas of the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries have adopted a joint statement on the international response to the coronavirus pandemic pledging to facilitate the development of early warning systems, appropriate treatments, and vaccines.

"We underscore the importance of close cooperation between the international organizations and we invite them to report regularly to the G20 on their actions and assessment of needs. We will step up support for the development of early warning systems, appropriate treatments, and vaccines," the statement published on the Kremlin website said.

The document was adopted following the G20 sherpas' meeting in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on March 12.