Facts

18:21 12.03.2020

Court settles Portnov's claim to suspend decision of Kyiv City Council on celebration of anniversaries of OUN-UPA members

Court settles Portnov's claim to suspend decision of Kyiv City Council on celebration of anniversaries of OUN-UPA members

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has ruled to sustain the claim on securing the lawsuit filed by former deputy head of Viktor Yanukovych's presidential administration Andriy Portnov, and suspended the decision of the Kyiv City Council regarding the celebration in 2020 of memorable dates, anniversaries of some individuals, the press service of the Kyiv District Administrative Court reports.

"The Kyiv District Administrative Court considers reasonable Andriy Portnov's demand to suspend this decision (in part), taking into account the existing signs of its obvious wrongfulness, in connection with the violation by the Kyiv City Council of the development and adoption of the appealed decision," it said.

Tags: #oun_upa #court #portnov
