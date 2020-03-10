Facts

18:23 10.03.2020

Prosecutor on MH17 trial asks for hearing at air base to inspect reconstruction of downed plane

In the trial on the Boeing crash of Malaysian Airlines of МН17 flight in the sky over Donbas against one of the accused, Oleg Pulatov, the prosecutor's office asks for a hearing at the air base to inspect the reconstruction of the downed airliner.

Prosecutor Dedy Woei-A-Tsoi voiced such a request to the court on Tuesday in the trial on the case of MH17 in Schiphol, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports from the court's hall. In the case against Pulatov, we ask that the hearing be postponed to Gilze Gijen air base to inspect the reconstruction of the MH17 flight on a date to be determined by the court, the prosecutor said.

In addition, the prosecutor's office asks to safely question six witnesses, whom she conditionally named witnesses M58, S07, S17, S21, S27 and S32.

The prosecutor also considers it necessary to conduct an examination with respect to identifying possible signs of manipulating visual material in relation to two versions of the same video installation of the Buk air defense system in the village of Snizhne, which, according to Russia, was uploaded to the Internet on July 16, 2014, that is before the tragedy.

Dedy Woei-A-Tsoi also invited Pulatov's representatives to consider the possibility for him to be questioned as a witness in court or by an investigative judge in Russia. Perhaps, he will be able to challenge one or more intercepted phone calls.

However, his defense stated that it was not able to take any decision on this issue then.

Defense counsel Sabine ten Doesschate said they understand the desire of the prosecutor's office to move forward and that they announced their readiness from June 8 [the second session of the trial is scheduled for June 8, and the defense intends to study the case materials before that date]. She noted that three months left until June 8, and the investigation had more than five years. The time gap is very big. This is the minimum period to formulate requests for the investigation, the defense attorney said.

