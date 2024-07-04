Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General could have illegally enriched himself by almost UAH 29 mln – NACP

The former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine could have illegally enriched himself by tens of millions of hryvnias, and his associates were found to possess expensive property, the press service of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) reported.

According to the NACP, during the monitoring of the former official's life, signs of a corruption violation were found, indicating his illegal enrichment by almost UAH 29 million. Law enforcement clarified that the following assets were discovered among people associated with the former Deputy Prosecutor General: a Lexus ES 300H car worth over UAH 960,000, a Lexus NX 300H car worth over UAH 480,000, a Porsche Macan T car worth UAH 3.5 million, a house and land plot in Kyiv worth UAH 16.3 million, a house and land plot in Odesa worth UAH 10 million, and an apartment and land plot in Antalya (Türkiye) worth UAH 3.9 million.

Additionally, the origin of UAH 2 million in cash and the cryptocurrency Tether (USDT) owned by the official could not be established.

The relevant investigation materials have already been sent to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.