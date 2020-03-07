Facts

12:53 07.03.2020

Decentralization reform should be held before local elections – deputy head of president's office

1 min read

First Deputy Head of the President's Office Serhiy Trofimov is convinced that the decentralization reform should be completed in the country before the local elections that are scheduled for autumn 2020.

"Yes, of course. This is the main task – to give powers and opportunities to local authorities, but at the same time to balance some kind of interaction between local self-governance and the authorities, so that these tasks are synchronous and national, not just local," he said in the Big Interview with Tigran Martirosyan program on Ukraine 24 TV Channel, asked whether the decentralization reform will be completed before the local elections.

Trofimov recalled that there were several points in the reform that confused local authorities.

"This is the role of prefect and his influence on local authorities. In fact, all the issues that cause discussion on this topic are known. The president made a quick, understandable decision: let's hear everyone, let's introduce everything, work out the form and return it to me prepared, and a completely prepared, cleaned up new law will be developed," he stressed.

Tags: #decentralization
