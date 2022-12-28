Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine should become a leader in building modern green energy that will allow creating a decentralized energy system, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Now that the enemy has set out to destroy our energy system, we should be aimed at becoming a leader in transforming our energy system to counter any threats – military, political, economic or even climate ones. We must become – and we will! – a leader in building modern green energy. This will make it possible to create a decentralized energy system that cannot be destroyed by missile strikes," the head of state said in his address to the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

According to the head of state, "today it is dangerous when cities depend on a few large thermal plants or power plants. A modern city needs decentralized energy sources. Only green energy can ensure this."

"Having a leadership position in such power engineering and by developing our nuclear generation, as well as water energy, we will become able to satisfy the needs of Ukraine, and in peacetime, Europe. This will be a historic strengthening of the role of Ukraine in Europe. We can, and therefore must become one of the guarantors of European energy security," Zelensky said.