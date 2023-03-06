Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

Before the next heating season, Ukraine needs to strengthen the protection of energy facilities and carry out work on energy decentralization, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday.

"We are working through all the scenarios and will do our best to come to next winter ready for any threat. In six months, our power engineers, officials, the security and defense sector and everyone who is involved in the performance of relevant tasks must do very specific things," he said.

According to the President, it is necessary to "strengthen the protection of energy facilities, restore the infrastructure that was destroyed by Russian strikes over the past six months, give more opportunities to our people as part of the energy system decentralization project, so that people can generate and supply electricity on their private territory, at their private facilities. This is a big job, it has already begun."