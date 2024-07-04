Facts

15:52 04.07.2024

Decentralization should be enshrined in Constitution – Bezhin

1 min read
The reform of decentralization of power should be enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, Chairman of the subcommittee on administrative-territorial structure and local self-government of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the organization of state power Vitaliy Bezhin (the Servant of the People faction) believes.

"Our reform [the reform of decentralization of power] requires recording at the level of the Constitution," Bezhin said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he stressed that during the war, according to the legislation, it is impossible to amend the Constitution.

The parliamentarian also recalled that amending the Basic Law is a long process and takes more than one session.

As reported, the law on the legal regime of martial law prohibits the amendment of the Constitution of Ukraine under martial law (Article 19).

