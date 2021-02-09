Facts

18:26 09.02.2021

Amendments to Constitution on decentralization, adoption of relevant laws are on agenda – MP Korniyenko

Amendments to Constitution on decentralization, adoption of relevant laws are on agenda – MP Korniyenko

Amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine in terms of decentralization and the adoption of relevant laws will make the administration system of state and local authorities transparent and clear, First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction and leader of the eponymous party Oleksandr Korniyenko said.

"Now the adoption of amendments to the Constitution, as well as laws that will make the administration system of state and local authorities clear and transparent, are on the agenda. The institute of prefects will monitor compliance with the legality and accordance of decisions of local authorities with the Constitution of Ukraine," Korniyenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that last year it was possible to make a real breakthrough in the direction of decentralization - more than 1,400 separate communities were formed, a new administrative and territorial structure of Ukraine.

The party leader also said that the parliament plans to regulate cooperation between communities and adopt legislation on communal property.

According to Korniyenko, the issue of local referendums also remains open - the MPs want to give people the opportunity to directly influence the government and control it through the mechanisms of direct democracy.

Among the important and key areas of work, Korniyenko also named "digital state and paperless regime". In particular, according to him, the parliament intends to consolidate in the legislation the use of electronic passports of citizens - domestic and foreign.

He said that at present about 5 million people use electronic passports via the Diia mobile app.

However, the politician said that this was a temporary project, therefore, in order to use electronic documents after 2021, an appropriate law must be adopted.

Korniyenko said that the plans of the MPs are to support the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to introduce electronic registration of the place of residence.

"The ability to change the place of registration electronically is a 'nail in the coffin' of the Soviet 'serfdom'. This step will stimulate the mobility of labor resources and a clearer distribution of state resources, since the state will know how many and where exactly people live in the country who need public services and assistance," the party leader said.

Interfax-Ukraine
