Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier killed on March 6 – JFO

Russian-led occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier was killed, one was wounded, three more were injured, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On March 6, the armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire five times. The enemy fired on our positions with 120 mm and 82 mm mortars banned by the Minsk agreements, as well as with various systems of grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms ... As a result, one Ukrainian defender was killed, three more servicemen were injured, one soldier was wounded," the JFO said on Facebook.

The settlements of Avdiyivka, Pisky, Zaitseve were bombarded.