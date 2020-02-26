Facts

12:14 26.02.2020

Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

Ukraine jointly with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will open a large service hub for citizens at the Chonhar checkpoint on Ukraine's administrative border with Russia-occupied Crimea by the end of 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The government jointly with SOCAR will open a large service hub for citizens at the Chonhar checkpoint by the end of the year. It will be a full-fledged center for providing administrative services with a rest area and other important facilities," he said during the "Age of Crimea 2020" forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The president also noted that Ukraine has done a lot to equip checkpoints, although these are temporary constructions.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine has an agreement with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey support for the construction of 500 apartments for Crimean Tatar families.

"Representatives from Turkey will visit Ukraine soon to determine the construction sites," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #socar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 26.02.2020
ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

11:33 26.02.2020
Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

11:33 26.02.2020
Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

15:46 25.02.2020
Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

14:21 25.02.2020
Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

13:08 22.02.2020
Zelensky creates interim working group on health system reform to analyze medical reform progress by March 1

Zelensky creates interim working group on health system reform to analyze medical reform progress by March 1

15:40 21.02.2020
Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

Protests against evacuation of Ukrainians from Wuhan had political support – Zelensky

12:12 20.02.2020
Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

11:06 18.02.2020
Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

16:05 15.02.2020
Zelensky: There is no other platform as for now except for Normandy format

Zelensky: There is no other platform as for now except for Normandy format

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

Zelensky backs guaranteed Ukrainian coal sale market, creation of state committee for coal industry

LATEST

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

U.S. President extends anti-Russian sanctions imposed due to situation with Ukraine for a year

Ukrainians on board Diamond Princess intend to spend quarantine period in Japan, patients recovering

Govt to hold international audit at Pension Fund in 2020

Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

Prytsaiko at UN Security Council calls for renewed efforts to end human rights abuses in Russia-occupied Ukraine

No coronavirus infection cases in registered in Ukraine – deputy minister

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry recommends to abstain from visiting Italian provinces with coronavirus infection risks

Level of trust of Ukrainians to president, Rada and Cabinet has declined significantly over six months – Survey

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD