Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

Ukraine jointly with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will open a large service hub for citizens at the Chonhar checkpoint on Ukraine's administrative border with Russia-occupied Crimea by the end of 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The government jointly with SOCAR will open a large service hub for citizens at the Chonhar checkpoint by the end of the year. It will be a full-fledged center for providing administrative services with a rest area and other important facilities," he said during the "Age of Crimea 2020" forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The president also noted that Ukraine has done a lot to equip checkpoints, although these are temporary constructions.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine has an agreement with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkey support for the construction of 500 apartments for Crimean Tatar families.

"Representatives from Turkey will visit Ukraine soon to determine the construction sites," he said.