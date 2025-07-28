Naftogaz signs agreement with SOCAR subsidiary to purchase Azerbaijani gas

Ukraine's Naftogaz has signed an agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, part of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR), for purchasing Azerbaijani natural gas, Naftogaz said.

"Naftogaz Group has signed its first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine for purchasing Azerbaijani natural gas. For the first time, a test delivery of [Azerbaijani] gas is being carried out via the Trans-Balkan route along the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor," it said.

"This is a small step in terms in volume, but a strategically important one that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security," Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky was quoted as saying.

As reported, gas transmission system operators from Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz EAD), Greece (DESFA SA), Romania (Transgaz SA), Moldova (VestMoldTransgaz SRL), and Ukraine (GTSOU) have jointly developed a supply route from Greece to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan corridor. They are offering a bundled capacity product for gas deliveries between June and October 2025 to support this supply route.