Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:04 28.07.2025

Naftogaz signs agreement with SOCAR subsidiary to purchase Azerbaijani gas

1 min read
Naftogaz signs agreement with SOCAR subsidiary to purchase Azerbaijani gas

Ukraine's Naftogaz has signed an agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, part of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR), for purchasing Azerbaijani natural gas, Naftogaz said.

"Naftogaz Group has signed its first agreement with SOCAR Energy Ukraine for purchasing Azerbaijani natural gas. For the first time, a test delivery of [Azerbaijani] gas is being carried out via the Trans-Balkan route along the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor," it said.

"This is a small step in terms in volume, but a strategically important one that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security," Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky was quoted as saying.

As reported, gas transmission system operators from Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz EAD), Greece (DESFA SA), Romania (Transgaz SA), Moldova (VestMoldTransgaz SRL), and Ukraine (GTSOU) have jointly developed a supply route from Greece to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan corridor. They are offering a bundled capacity product for gas deliveries between June and October 2025 to support this supply route.

Tags: #socar #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

14:25 23.07.2025
PrivatBank's UAH 4.7 bln loan to Naftogaz is its largest energy loan since war start

PrivatBank's UAH 4.7 bln loan to Naftogaz is its largest energy loan since war start

15:35 22.07.2025
Russia again massively attacks Naftogaz facilities – board chairman

Russia again massively attacks Naftogaz facilities – board chairman

18:17 11.07.2025
Baker Hughes will help Naftogaz with oil exploration and production – memo at URC-2025

Baker Hughes will help Naftogaz with oil exploration and production – memo at URC-2025

20:33 02.07.2025
SOCAR opens solar-powered EV fast-charging gas station in Switzerland

SOCAR opens solar-powered EV fast-charging gas station in Switzerland

14:16 24.06.2025
Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

20:56 11.06.2025
Naftogaz's eurotrader receives certification for biomethane trade, calls on producers to cooperate

Naftogaz's eurotrader receives certification for biomethane trade, calls on producers to cooperate

19:24 01.05.2025
Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

12:44 01.05.2025
Naftogaz Group increases net profit by 64% in 2024

Naftogaz Group increases net profit by 64% in 2024

10:42 29.04.2025
Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

13:12 28.04.2025
Naftogaz to allocate EUR 270 mln of EBRD loan, EUR 140 million of Norwegian grant for purchase of 1 bcm of gas

Naftogaz to allocate EUR 270 mln of EBRD loan, EUR 140 million of Norwegian grant for purchase of 1 bcm of gas

HOT NEWS

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

NBU expectedly keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

LATEST

State Savings Bank and Ukreximbank receive ownership of Gulliver mall – National Assembly members

Energoatom receives renewed licenses for operation of NPPs and spent fuel storage facility

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

Kyiv's Zhytniy Rynok to gain newly discovered monument status within month, then matter to be up to Culture Ministry – administration

Agribusiness urges president to veto bill on export duty on soybeans, rapeseed; return it for revision

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

Ukraine ready to open regional logistics headquarters in Egypt

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

NBU expectedly keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

AD
AD