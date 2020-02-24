Facts

14:49 24.02.2020

More than 950,000 people in "DPR/LPR" have Ukrainian biometric passports – DW

More than 950,000 people with registration in ORDLO received biometric passports of Ukrainian citizens to travel abroad, Deutsche Welle Corporation reported on Monday referring to the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

According to the Service, received at the DW request, as of mid-February 2020, some 950,405 passports of a citizen of Ukraine were issued for travelling abroad to citizens of Ukraine who had registration in certain areas of Donetsk or Luhansk regions.

In addition, over the past year, more than 16,000 inhabitants of the occupied Crimea received such passports, DW reports.

According to it, as of February 12, some 150,466 passports were issued for travelling abroad for citizens of Ukraine who had registration in Crimea or the city of Sevastopol.

To obtain a citizen's passport for traveling abroad, it is necessary, in particular, to provide a passport of a citizen of Ukraine. Biometric passports for traveling abroad have been issued in Ukraine since 2015, DW reports.

Tags: #passports #ordlo
Interfax-Ukraine
