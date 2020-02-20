Ukrainian Danube Navigation introduces ultrasonic impact treatment technology – Infrastructure minister

PrJSC Ukrainian Danube Navigation and Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute have signed an agreement on the pilot industrial testing of equipment and technologies for welding hull parts of ships by ultrasonic impact treatment.

According to the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the introduction of this technology in the engineering of metal surfaces will allow increasing the durability of working parts and assemblies of structural light alloys, and restoring damaged surfaces.

In addition, this will extend the operation life of equipment in shipbuilding and repairs. It is expected that the economic effect of the introduction of the technology will significantly exceed costs by combining several stages of production.

According to the ministry, this technology is being successfully implemented by the world-famous shipbuilding companies, namely Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

"The Ukrainian transport infrastructure is open for investment and innovation. Infrastructure facilities are created for a long time. Therefore, the implemented technologies must be modern. In particular, the development of sea and river fleet, domestic shipbuilding must take into account the best world practices and achievements. The Ministry of Infrastructure promotes the development of cooperation between educational and research institutions and enterprises in the infrastructure sector. Such synergy gives the best result for the economy of Ukraine," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said.