Observation site for evacuatees from China's Wuhan to be under 24-hour guard – Skaletska

The observation site, where Ukrainian citizens, foreigners, crew members and convoy evacuated from Wuhan (Hubei Province, China) will be under observation for 14 days, will be under round-the-clock guard of the law enforcement authorities, said Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska in a video address.

"All team members underwent the necessary exercises from the Center for Public Health. After the plane lands, they will take all safety measures: the plane will be sent to the sanitary parking lot. All necessary customs procedures will be carried out in biosecurity suits. Passengers and team members will arrive at the observation site in separate vehicles with security. The place will also be under round-the-clock protection of employees of the National Guard and the National Police," she said.

As the Health Ministry reported on Facebook, in general, about 100 people are currently in need of observation: 65 evacuated persons, 18 crew members, three doctors, four officers of the State Emergency Service and two officers of the State Customs Service and the State Border Service of Ukraine.

As reported, a passenger plane meant for evacuation of the Ukrainians from Wuhan will leave on February 18 and return to Ukraine on February 20-21. All evacuated persons will sign a consent for a temporary isolation before the arrival.