NATO allies express strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty

Defense ministers of NATO member countries reaffirmed the Alliance's commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and assured their counterpart Andriy Zahorodniuk of continued political and practical support.

This was announced in Brussels on Thursday at a press conference as part of a two-day meeting of the defense ministers of NATO member countries by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the meeting of the allies with the Ukrainian minister as part of breakfast.

According to him, the meeting participants discussed the situation in and around Ukraine.

"All allies met with him [Zahorodniuk]. And all the allies expressed strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty. And they also promised and stated clearly that they will continue to provide practical support and political support," NATO Secretary General said.

He recalled that last fall the North Atlantic Council and he personally visited Ukraine.

"It is important to continue to support Ukraine. To do so it is also important that Ukraine continue on the path of reform. We commend Ukraine for the progress made. We commend President Zelensky for the initiative he is taking to renew the efforts for peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine," Stoltenberg stressed.

The Secretary General also noted that the Allies welcome the meeting in the Normandy format, held in December last year, and the exchange of prisoners.

"We strongly support the efforts to find the peaceful solution. This is a war going on in Europe not far from NATO. Of course, this matters to all of us," he added.