Facts

15:58 13.02.2020

NATO allies express strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty

2 min read
NATO allies express strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty

Defense ministers of NATO member countries reaffirmed the Alliance's commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and assured their counterpart Andriy Zahorodniuk of continued political and practical support.

This was announced in Brussels on Thursday at a press conference as part of a two-day meeting of the defense ministers of NATO member countries by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on the meeting of the allies with the Ukrainian minister as part of breakfast.

According to him, the meeting participants discussed the situation in and around Ukraine.

"All allies met with him [Zahorodniuk]. And all the allies expressed strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty. And they also promised and stated clearly that they will continue to provide practical support and political support," NATO Secretary General said.

He recalled that last fall the North Atlantic Council and he personally visited Ukraine.

"It is important to continue to support Ukraine. To do so it is also important that Ukraine continue on the path of reform. We commend Ukraine for the progress made. We commend President Zelensky for the initiative he is taking to renew the efforts for peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine," Stoltenberg stressed.

The Secretary General also noted that the Allies welcome the meeting in the Normandy format, held in December last year, and the exchange of prisoners.

"We strongly support the efforts to find the peaceful solution. This is a war going on in Europe not far from NATO. Of course, this matters to all of us," he added.

Tags: #stoltenberg #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 07.02.2020
Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

Military bases to be built in Mariupol, Severodonetsk according to NATO standards – Zahorodniuk

15:08 05.02.2020
Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

10:39 22.01.2020
Zahorodniuk considers achieving military criteria for NATO membership as his main objective

Zahorodniuk considers achieving military criteria for NATO membership as his main objective

18:43 15.01.2020
Ukraine ready to fully participate in NATO's procurement system – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to fully participate in NATO's procurement system – Kuleba

17:36 14.01.2020
Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

11:15 24.12.2019
Half of Ukrainians favor joining NATO – survey

Half of Ukrainians favor joining NATO – survey

15:14 05.12.2019
Ukraine hoping for U.S. support for receiving enhanced opportunities in NATO's Partnership Interoperability Initiative – PM

Ukraine hoping for U.S. support for receiving enhanced opportunities in NATO's Partnership Interoperability Initiative – PM

11:43 05.12.2019
Verkhovna Rada calls parliaments of NATO member states to ask its foreign affairs chiefs to speed up providing MAP to Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada calls parliaments of NATO member states to ask its foreign affairs chiefs to speed up providing MAP to Ukraine

09:31 03.12.2019
Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

14:56 30.11.2019
Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

Eight citizens of Ukraine killed, one injured as result of car accident near Pskov in Russia – State Emergency Service

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Ukraine has clear plan for holding local elections throughout Ukraine in 2020 – Yermak

LATEST

Kuchma, Herbst discuss Minsk process dynamics

'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

Eight citizens of Ukraine killed, one injured as result of car accident near Pskov in Russia – State Emergency Service

Disengagement of forces near Hnutove agreed on at TCG meeting – Kuchma's spokesperson

New Ukrainian administration's attempts to review Minsk Agreements failed – Poroshenko

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Savings on public procurement under adult oncology program for 2019 budget exceed $26 mln – Crown Agents

EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

Yermak wants to make Ukraine "investment Mecca"

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD