The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has approved the disengagement of forces and military hardware at a site near the populated locality of Hnutove in the Donetsk region at a meeting in Minsk. Other sites are awaiting approval.

"One of the disengagement sites near the populated locality of Hnutove, which was earlier proposed by the Ukrainian side, has effectively been determined; work on the approval of other sites is under way. The parties focused on the necessity of ensuring a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, which is currently being violated by illegal armed units in the ORDLO [certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions]," Darka Olifer, the spokesperson for the second Ukrainian president and Ukraine's TCG envoy Leonid Kuchma, wrote on Facebook following the TCG meeting on Wednesday.