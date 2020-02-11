Elections in U.S. not to affect Washington-Kyiv relations – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he expects to keep developing "serious and good" relations with the United States regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections in the country.

"We have come out of this complicated situation in such a way that, at least over the next five years, we will have serious and good relations with the U.S., no matter which party's leader wins in the next elections, be it a representative of the Democrats or incumbent President Donald Trump," Zelensky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax.

"We didn't offend any party and we didn't allow ourselves to be drawn into the domestic conflict in the U.S. All of them – both the Democrats and the Republicans - respect our behavior in this situation," Zelensky said.