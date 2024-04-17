Economy

19:11 17.04.2024

U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 takes place in Washington

The U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 took place in Washington with an aim of uniting efforts to restore Ukraine, as well as attract American investment in the Ukrainian economy, in particular in the military-industrial complex, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 was held in Washington. Its goal is to unite efforts to restore Ukraine, as well as attract American investment in our economy. Leaders of American business were present at the forum, and we see great interest in our country. It is important for us that Ukraine become the next place of their investment," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

At the forum, Shmyhal informed potential investors about "promising sectors of the economy, as well as the government's steps to transform our state," and said that "thanks to the Black Sea trade corridor, Ukraine is reaching pre-war export volumes and continues to develop the Danube port cluster."

"Public-private partnerships are receiving new impetus. Deregulation and the abolition of permits are gaining momentum. New industrial parks are emerging. Large investors can receive unique tax and regulatory benefits. A four-year program with the IMF is in effect. A four-year EU Ukraine Facility has been launched. Now we are waiting and working on receiving support from the United States," he said.

"Strong military assistance from the United States is as important for the investment climate as all other changes. In fact, the defense-industrial complex is one of the key areas where Ukraine and the United States can build a unique partnership from which the entire democratic world will benefit," the prime minister said.

