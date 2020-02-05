Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has condemned a visit of representatives of the Alternative for Germany party Gunnar Lindemann, Richard Gretzinger and Henning Zoz to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in Donbas.

"We consider this visit as disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, negligence of the fundamental principles of international law and the national legislation of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry also said that those politicians have visited the occupied territories of Ukraine before.

"This proves that they consciously violated the national legislation of Ukraine and international law in favor of Russia's ideology," the ministry said, adding that "such actions will be taken into account for the determination of legal liability in line with the Ukrainian legislation."

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that the democratic political forces of Germany support the efforts taken by German Chancellor Angela Merkel within the Normandy Format to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders and the position of the Federal Government to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine, as well as separate themselves from any signs of encouragement to Russia's aggression aimed at undermining Ukraine's statehood.

"We hope that the leadership of the Alternative for Germany party will also condemn the illegal actions of its members and restrict such crimes in future," the ministry said.