Poland, Germany to launch coalition of ‘armored capabilities’ for Ukraine on March 26

Poland and Germany will launch a coalition of "armored capabilities" for Ukrainian forces on March 26, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"On March 26, we will activate the coalition of armored capabilities for Ukraine. From July we will be on duty together as part of the EU rapid reaction force - this is the result of our cooperation with Germany, which I spoke about today with Minister Boris Pistorius. Together for the sake of security," the Polish Defense Minister wrote on the social network X.