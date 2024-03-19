Facts

18:34 19.03.2024

Germany to pay pay 180,000 rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in Czech initiative – media

Germany to pay pay 180,000 rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in Czech initiative – media

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced that Germany will cover the costs for a total of 180,000 rounds in the Czech artillery ammunition initiative, ntv reported on Tuesday.

"The delivery will be carried out gradually in stages and will begin in the summer. In addition, we as Germany have contracted another 100,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition nationally. Here too, deliveries to Ukraine are scheduled to begin this year," the minister said on the sidelines of the Ramstein format meeting, adding that "these commitments are part of a new support package for the attacked country worth around EUR 500 million."

