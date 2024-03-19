Facts

14:46 19.03.2024

German Defense Minister announces new EUR 500 mln assistance package to Ukraine

At the 20th meeting in the Ramstein format, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised new assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 500 million.

According to Tagesschau, Pistorius said this at a press conference during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine in Germany.

In addition, Germany will support Ukraine's defense against Russian aggressive war in the short term with further supplies of ammunition. It is planned that Ukraine will receive 10,000 artillery shells from the reserves of the Bundeswehr.

The new assistance package will also include 100 armored infantry fighting vehicles and 100 transport vehicles.

