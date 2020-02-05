No casualties reported amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, with no casualties reported, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 12 times on February 4. No casualties reported due to the enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The enemy opened fire, employing proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms near the towns of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Pisky, Starohnativka, Novotoshkivske, Travneve, Orikhove, and Novoluhanske.