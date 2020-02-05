Facts

11:40 05.02.2020

No casualties reported amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
No casualties reported amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, with no casualties reported, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 12 times on February 4. No casualties reported due to the enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The enemy opened fire, employing proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms near the towns of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Pisky, Starohnativka, Novotoshkivske, Travneve, Orikhove, and Novoluhanske.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:30 05.02.2020
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

14:46 04.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

09:55 04.02.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:20 01.02.2020
Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

13:49 01.02.2020
Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

12:13 01.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

11:45 01.02.2020
Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

14:02 31.01.2020
Epiphanius, Pompeo discuss prosecution of OCU in occupied Crimea, Donbas

Epiphanius, Pompeo discuss prosecution of OCU in occupied Crimea, Donbas

09:57 31.01.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

18:07 29.01.2020
Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Possibility of search for missing persons in Donbas with ICRD to be considered by next TCG meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns illegal trip of German politicians to temporarily occupied Donbas

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

LATEST

Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

Indictments against MH17 case suspects issued in June 2019, writs of summons being served now

Ukraine receives test kits for new coronavirus – Health Ministry

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Ukraine not going to restore water supply to Crimea until complete de-occupation – Korynevych

OCU terminates Filaret's membership in Holy Synod

Court for two months extends obligations for two participants in Rotterdam+ case - HACC

Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Electronic workflows in govt to be fully launched before July 1 – Dubilet

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD