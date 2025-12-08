Ministry of Economy plans to update ownership policy by end of Q1-2026 – Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture plans to update the state ownership policy, as well as the remuneration policy for managers and members of the supervisory boards of state-owned companies, approximately by the end of the first quarter of 2026, Deputy Minister of Economy Anna Artemenko reported.

"We plan to update the ownership policy by the end of the first quarter of 2026, approximately. Currently, the Ministry of Economy is summarizing all the proposals. There will be some significant changes. By mid-January, we should be ready to hold public consultations and present the concept," she said at the International Corporate Directors Forum in Kyiv on Friday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent. The forum was organized by the Corporate Governance Professional Association (CGPA).

Artemenko noted that, in addition to the ownership policy, the remuneration policy will also be updated.

"Research on the level of remuneration is now being finalized. I think most companies have already participated in it. Initially, the plan was to update the remuneration policy and then wait for the study results. But we decided to switch it around. Perhaps our previous proposals for changes will be adjusted," explained the Deputy Minister of Economy.

According to her, the study is being conducted with the support of the EBRD, and the initial results are expected by mid-December. A decision will be made by the end of January at the latest.

Artemenko also noted that the procedure for selecting state representatives for supervisory boards will change to take into account public demand regarding this selection process, which is considered non-public and non-transparent.

"There will be a competitive selection process, and a qualification profile will be approved for the entire board, not just for independent members of supervisory boards," Artemenko emphasized.